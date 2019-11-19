'Cooler Heads' Needed In Document Row, Chancellor Says

Law360 (November 19, 2019, 10:26 PM EST) -- A records suit filed by an exchange-traded fund's ousted CEO, who was tagged as being "dispatched from the devil" by the current CEO, should be settled by the parties, the Delaware chancellor urged Tuesday. The advice came after a daylong trial in Wilmington to consider a Chancery Court suit filed by Dale Riker seeking records from Teucrium Trading LLC, an agricultural commodities business. Riker argues he needs the material to investigate possible corporate mismanagement and determine the value of his ownership stake in the enterprise. Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard strongly suggested the parties work out a deal to avoid another day...

