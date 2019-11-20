FTD Seeks Court Approval For Pension Plan Settlement

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 3:55 PM EST) -- Flower and gift retailer FTD Cos. Inc. is asking a Delaware bankruptcy court to approve a settlement with the federal Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. to resolve nearly $1.8 million in alleged retirement benefits liability. The agreement submitted to the court Tuesday will allow PBGC to assert an unsecured claim for benefits for about 50 current and former FTD employees — of which it is expected to collect less than $100,000 — in return for the PBGC’s support for FTD’s Chapter 11 liquidation plan. FTD and 14 affiliates sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware bankruptcy court on June 3 with more than $220 million...

