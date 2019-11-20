S. Korea Official Said UK Exec Knew Deal Was Barred

Law360, London (November 20, 2019, 6:53 PM GMT) -- A British engineering executive knew the South Korean public official he was paying was not allowed to “privately” support any company, the official said in an email prosecutors showed jurors hearing a bribery case against the businessman Wednesday. The founder of the British seismology instruments manufacturer, Cansun Guralp, was on the witness stand at Southwark Crown Court trial being cross-examined by a Serious Fraud Office prosecutor when the scientist was asked about the email. Guralp and two other Guralp Systems Ltd. employees are accused of giving corrupt payments to the public official, who worked at the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources, or KIGAM....

