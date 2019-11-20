Wis. Towns Can’t Dodge Discovery In Tax Row, Tribes Say

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 7:20 PM EST) -- Six Wisconsin cities and towns must fully comply with discovery requests in a suit over property tax collection on tribal lands despite having filed a motion for their dismissal from the suit, several Chippewa tribes have told a federal court. The tribes urged a Wisconsin federal court Tuesday to require Ashland, Hayward, Sanborn, White River, Gingles and Bass Lake and their assessors to comply with information requests issued three months ago in a suit over whether the cities and towns can collect property taxes on tribal lands. The tribes argued that the scope of their discovery requests was narrow and sought relevant...

