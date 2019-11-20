HHS Sees 3rd Fed. Court Loss Over 'Conscience' Rule

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 2:06 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has wiped out a rule meant to shield health care providers from having to take part in procedures like abortions if they have moral or religious objections, becoming the third judge to do so and saying the rule would allow for cruel treatment of patients and impose "Draconian financial penalties." U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday vacated the so-called Protecting Statutory Conscience Rights in Health Care final rule, just a couple of weeks after he ripped into a government lawyer who argued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has "implicit authority" to allow more...

