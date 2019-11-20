Gov. Can't Ban Vapes Via Exec Order, Mass. Top Court Hears

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 12:13 PM EST) -- Allowing Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's sweeping ban on vaping products to stand would clear the way for the state to regulate virtually any product through an emergency executive order, a vaping industry group argued in a brief filed with the state's top court late Tuesday. The Vapor Technology Association told Massachusetts' Supreme Judicial Court that Baker and the state Department of Public Health simply do not have the power to take the executive action they did when they prohibited the sale of vaping products in the state. Endorsing the prohibition, considered among the widest-ranging of the numerous vape bans nationwide, could...

