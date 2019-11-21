Tribes Say EPA Shouldn't Revisit Decision On Maine Waters

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 9:33 AM EST) -- The Penobscot Nation and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians have pressed a federal judge to halt the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's review of its 2015 decision on Maine water rules, saying remanding the case to the agency could “reignite disputes that have been put to rest” in the litigation. The EPA has opposed the two tribes’ bid to pause the remand, which the court ordered in December to allow the agency to change its 2015 decision against some Maine Clean Water Act standards that the state claimed had improperly heightened tribal water quality standards. The tribes said in a brief...

