Kirkland Advises Aon’s Purchase Of Digital Insurance Platform

Law360, London (November 20, 2019, 4:26 PM GMT) -- Aon PLC said on Wednesday that it has agreed to buy a digital insurance platform that offers cover for smaller businesses, as the global professional services company seeks to develop more innovative products. London-based Aon said the deal to snap up CoverWallet will give it access to the digital insurance market for smaller businesses, which it said is valued at $200 billion. It expects to close the deal with the New York-based platform in the first quarter of 2020. “We are excited to combine Aon's expertise in data and analytics and global distribution with CoverWallet's market-defining platform to create new sources...

