Nurses Hit Harvard Pilgrim With Pair Of Mass. FLSA Suits

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 3:03 PM EST) -- Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare Inc. was hit with a pair of Fair Labor Standards Act suits on Wednesday by Massachusetts nurses who say they were denied overtime pay after previously being improperly classified as exempt from state and federal overtime laws. The separate complaints filed by Talitha Duffey and Susan Schutz claim that they worked as associate utilization review nurses and routinely worked in excess of 40 hours per week without the legally proper overtime pay. Both Duffey and Schutz say the work they do — reviewing health insurance benefit requests submitted by health care providers against predetermined guidelines and criteria for...

