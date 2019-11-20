Private Equity Firm Escapes Envision Investor Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 2:05 PM EST) -- Private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC was excused from a proposed shareholder class action accusing Envision Healthcare Corp. of lying about its billing practices Tuesday after a Tennessee federal judge found that there was not enough evidence against CD&R. U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. dismissed insider trading and liability claims against the PE firm, but kept alive nearly all claims against Envision and several of its officers and directors, although a securities fraud claim against the individual defendants was pared down. Investors had alleged that during the time period that Envision's stock was artificially inflated due to...

