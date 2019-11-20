Pembina Gets Antitrust OK For $3.3B Kinder Morgan Unit Buy

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 4:14 PM EST) -- Pembina Pipeline Corp. and Kinder Morgan Inc. said Wednesday that Canadian antitrust regulators have cleared Pembina's proposed CA$4.35 billion ($3.28 billion) purchase of Kinder Morgan Canada and part of Kinder Morgan's Cochin pipeline, bringing the deal one step closer to completion. The companies said they had received a “no-action” letter from the Canadian Competition Bureau, which they note is the last significant regulatory hurdle to be cleared before sewing up the deal announced in August. Pembina and Kinder Morgan say they expect the deal to close next month. It marks Kinder Morgan's further retrenchment from Canada following 2018's sale of the...

