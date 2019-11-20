Pa. Justices Reopen Time For 'Thousands' Of Risperdal Suits

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 4:03 PM EST) -- A split Supreme Court of Pennsylvania reopened the door for thousands of mass tort cases against Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Wednesday, when it threw out two dates by which lower courts said patients should have known the potential link between the antipsychotic drug Risperdal and abnormal breast growth in children. The six-justice majority said a Philadelphia court and an intermediate appellate court erred in ruling that either a 2006 label change or a flurry of ads, journal articles and media reports suggesting a link between Risperdal and gynecomastia would have been sufficient for laypeople to start connecting their injuries to the...

