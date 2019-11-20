Dems On NAFTA 2.0 'Wild Goose Chase,' GOP Says

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 1:01 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans on Wednesday stepped up their criticism of the sluggish pace of the revised North American Free Trade Agreement ratification process after House Democrats continued to push for improvements to the deal’s labor rules. Talks to renegotiate NAFTA, now renamed the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, wrapped up last year, and House Democrats have been working with the White House for months looking to secure adjustments to the agreement. While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said last week that a deal with the administration was “imminent,” her optimism softened on Tuesday after a meeting with AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka....

