Cancer Treatment Startup Raises $56M In Funding

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 3:05 PM EST) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, a Massachusetts-based biotherapeutics startup said Wednesday it raised $56 million in Series A funding to help fund cancer treatment development. Financing was led by MPM Capital and Longwood Fund with contributions from Taiho Ventures, Arkin Bio Ventures, UPMC Enterprises and DC Investment Partners. "The Werewolf team has an impressive and proven track record in oncology drug development, and we are excited to be able to play a leading role in the next wave of cancer-targeting immunotherapies which has the potential to transform the landscape of cancer treatment for a broad range of patients,” MPM co-founder Luke Evnin said in...

