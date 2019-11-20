Avery Dennison Pays €225M For Smartrac's Transponder Biz

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 1:24 PM EST) -- Label and packaging solutions company Avery Dennison Corp. has agreed to buy the radio frequency identification transponder business of private equity-backed Dutch firm Smartrac NV for €225 million ($248.9 million), the companies said Wednesday. The deal sees Avery Dennison picking up a business from Smartrac that anticipates posting revenue of about €125 million this year alone, according to a statement. The Smartrac unit will be integrated into Avery Dennison, which said it is complementary to its own intelligent labels platform. “We believe in a future where every physical item will have a unique digital identity and digital life, which will transform...

