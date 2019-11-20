Dropbox Can't Stop Rival's Ch. 11 Plan, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 4:12 PM EST) -- Dropbox can’t blow up rival Thru Inc.’s Chapter 11 plan, despite claims it was conceived in exactly the sort of blatant bad faith that led to the $2.3 million award that bankrupted Thru in the first place, the Fifth Circuit has found. In a brief, five-page order Tuesday, a three-judge panel said a Texas federal judge was right to dismiss file-sharing giant Dropbox’s appeal of several overruled objections in bankruptcy court. Those objections all argued Thru’s Chapter 11 plan was a total sham. Dropbox never obtained a pause on those bankruptcy proceedings, however, so by the time the appeal was decided...

