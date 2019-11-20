Amazon Seeks To Snuff Out Cuban Charcoal 'Trafficking' Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:10 PM EST) -- Amazon Inc. didn't know the origins of imported Cuban charcoal sold on its website by a third party, and therefore couldn't be liable in a Miami man's lawsuit claiming the retailer and an importer violated a ban on knowingly trafficking in property the Cuban government had seized from Americans, according to briefs the companies filed Tuesday in a Florida federal court. Both Amazon and Susshi International Inc., doing business as FOGO Charcoal, asked the U.S. District Court in Miami to dismiss the lawsuit accusing them of violating the federal Helms-Burton Act, arguing that plaintiff Daniel A. Gonzalez hadn't sufficiently supported his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS