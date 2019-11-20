Texas Hospital Tries Again To End Doc's $19M Antitrust Suit

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:11 PM EST) -- Tenet Healthcare Corp. is trying for the second time to end a doctor's $19.2 million antitrust suit accusing it of excluding 70% of pediatric anesthesiologists in the San Antonio, Texas, area from working at its hospitals, again attacking the sufficiency of the evidence backing the claims. In a motion for summary judgment filed Tuesday, Tenet and its San Antonio-area Baptist Health System told U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez that after 10 months of discovery, Dr. Jaydeep Shah has failed to come up with enough proof to allow his claims to proceed to trial. It urged the court to resist what it alleged...

