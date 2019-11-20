Pa. Supreme Court Says 'Fluctuating' Overtime Unlawful

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 12:51 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled against supplement store GNC on Wednesday, saying businesses violate state law when they pay overtime using the “fluctuating work week” method, under which businesses can compensate employees at diminishing rates the more they work. Though the U.S. Supreme Court has said this overtime formula is legal under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, Pennsylvania lawmakers and legislators have not incorporated it into state code, the divided court said. The ruling affirms a Pennsylvania Superior Court decision upholding a $1.7 million payout for workers who alleged GNC's use of the fluctuating work week method violated the state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS