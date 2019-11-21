Mass. Senate OKs 75% Tax On E-Cigarettes, Vapor Products

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:29 PM EST) -- Massachusetts has taken a step closer to imposing an excise tax on electronic cigarettes and other vapor products under a bill the state Senate has approved against the backdrop of a continuing court battle over the governor’s temporary vaping ban. H.B. 4226, approved by a 32-6 vote in the Senate on Wednesday, would impose an excise tax of 75% of the wholesale price on an “electronic nicotine delivery system.” The bill’s definition of such a system includes electronic cigarettes, vaping pens and other devices that rely on vaporization or aerosolization, and it includes vapor products such as liquids or gels that...

