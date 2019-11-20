EEOC Jumps On Joint Employer Regulation Bandwagon

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 10:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is aiming to clarify its approach for analyzing whether two employers are jointly liable for misbehavior toward workers, making it the third federal agency that oversees employers to tackle the issue in the last year. Included in the Trump administration's fall unified agenda, which was unveiled Wednesday, was an entry by the EEOC that it plans to release by year's end a notice of proposed rulemaking outlining the agency's standard for evaluating whether affiliated businesses qualify as joint employers. The proposal was categorized by the EEOC as "amendments" to various laws the agency enforces, including...

