PTAB Says E-Wallet Tech Patent Not Eligible For CBM Review

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 6:17 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has ended its review of a challenge Apple brought against a patent covering e-wallet technology, reversing its own decision that the patent is eligible for covered business method review. The Tuesday decision came nearly one year to the day after the PTAB agreed to review the Universal Secure Registry patent in the CBM program. The board at the time said it was satisfied the patent was eligible for review and Apple had shown various claims were likely obvious. Twelve months after that preliminary decision the PTAB reversed course, citing potential inconsistencies with its own findings...

