Google Gets Messaging Patent Trimmed At PTAB

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 7:18 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated several claims from an AGIS Software Development LLC electronic messaging patent, following a challenge from Google. In a final decision Tuesday, the board said all eight claims challenged by Google LLC are invalid as obvious based on the combination of two pieces of prior art. Google had filed its petition for inter partes review in May 2018 after several of its partners were accused of infringement, and it was sued itself this month. The tech giant had raised two other obviousness challenges in the same petition, based on different combinations of prior art,...

