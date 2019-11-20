Watchdog Fines Nursery Over Pension Enrollment Failings

Law360, London (November 20, 2019, 6:15 PM GMT) -- A Brighton court on Wednesday ordered a preschool nursery and its main director to cough up £8,200 ($10,600) for lying about whether they had complied with Britain's workplace auto-enrollment rules, the pensions industry watchdog said. Merseyside-based Sulouste Ltd., which trades as Tiny Hearts Day Nursery, was sentenced at Brighton Magistrates’ Court for willfully failing to enroll staff into a pension plan. The director, Christine Moore, was also sentenced for providing The Pensions Regulator with false and misleading information, the watchdog said. The defendants pled guilty to the two charges at the same court on Nov.13. During sentencing District Judge Teresa...

