Debevoise Partner Named NY's Top Insurance Deputy

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 6:19 PM EST) -- A veteran Debevoise & Plimpton LLP bankruptcy and restructurings partner is leaving the firm to head up the insurance division of the New York Department of Financial Services, which regulates more than 1,400 insurance companies with combined assets topping $4.7 trillion, the DFS announced Wednesday. My Chi To will be leaving Debevoise in January after 21 years steering the firm's global clients through complex bankruptcies and distressed acquisitions, including TPG Capital's recent takeover of a $1 billion health care fund from collapsed private equity firm Abraaj Group, as well as restructuring negotiations with creditors and Puerto Rico's storm-battered electric utility, PREPA....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS