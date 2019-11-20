Harvest Health Walks Away From $225M Financing Deal

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 9:41 PM EST) -- Arizona-based cannabis giant Harvest Health & Recreation said Wednesday that it has walked away from a $225 million financing deal and scaled back plans to acquire cannabis licenses in several states. In a statement, the multistate cannabis conglomerate said it is not going forward with $225 million in financing from a Torian Capital fund it secured in July. Instead, it has taken on CA$62.5 million ($47 million) in loans to “fuel Harvest's return to profitable growth and expansion,” the company said. Harvest also said it has revised a deal with CannaPharmacy Inc. to buy the rights to licenses in Pennsylvania, Delaware,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS