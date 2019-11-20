Medical Staffing Co. Must Face Brain Injury Suit In La.

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:06 PM EST) -- A Louisiana appellate panel on Wednesday revived a suit accusing a medical staffing company of causing a patient’s brain damage after a contractor nurse botched placement of a breathing tube, with the judges saying the staffing company’s contract imposed a duty to see that the nurse was properly supervised. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel unanimously reversed a summary judgment ruling in favor of Clinical Partners-Louisiana PLLC and related corporate entities in a suit accusing various health care providers of repeatedly failing to properly intubate Charlotte Hawkins after the patient suffered respiratory issues following a successful C-section delivery. The suit claims...

