Ex-Twitter Worker Accused Of Spying Is Flight Risk, Feds Say

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 10:13 PM EST) -- Prosecutors asked a California federal judge Wednesday not to release a former Twitter employee accused of helping Saudi Arabia spy on users deemed critics of the regime, arguing that the Seattle resident is a flight risk. U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted Ahmad Abouammo's request to be released from federal custody pending his trial, according to the case docket, but delayed the release until Nov. 25 to give the U.S. government time to appeal the decision, which comes after a Washington federal magistrate judge on Nov. 8 recommended allowing Abouammo's release with GPS monitoring. In their appeal, prosecutors assert Abouammo,...

