Mary Kay Says Ulta Beauty Infringed Its 'Lash Love' Trademark

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 10:31 PM EST) -- Mary Kay Inc. on Tuesday accused Ulta Beauty of using its "Lash Love" brand name to sell a competing mascara product, infringing a trademark Mary Kay has used to sell its own mascara products for almost eight years. According to the suit lodged in Texas federal court, Mary Kay has used its Lash Love mark to advertise and sell popular mascara products since 2011. The company has sold more than $120 million worth of the Lash Love products over the years, it said. But in early November, Mary Kay discovered Ulta was also selling mascara products using "Lash Love," it said in...

