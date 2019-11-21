Okla.'s New Facility Audit Law Offers Limited Protections

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:00 PM EST) -- The Oklahoma Environmental, Health and Safety Audit Privilege Act, effective Nov. 1, is designed to encourage voluntary compliance with environmental and occupational health and safety, or EHS, laws.[1] The Audit Act applies to all persons who own or operate any facility regulated under any state or federal EHS law, rule or regulation.[2] Oklahoma businesses regulated under EHS laws include oil and gas operators, pipeline operators, gas or chemical plants, public utilities and food processors, to name a few. The Audit Act is in keeping with a national trend toward incentivizing voluntary EHS audits by regulated businesses.[3] Modeled after a Texas law,[4]...

