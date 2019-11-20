Woodbridge Ch. 11 Trustee OK'd For Shapiro Prison Interview

Law360, Wilmington (November 20, 2019, 6:40 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved efforts to conduct an in-prison interview of convicted $1.3 billion Ponzi-scheme architect Robert Shapiro by a liquidating trustee pursuing assets for the estate of Shapiro's plundered Woodbridge Group of Cos. The bankruptcy examination motion signed by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Brendan L. Shannon allows the trustee to seek a writ of habeas corpus from a U.S. district court judge if the Federal Bureau of Prisons balks at granting access to Shapiro without one. A federal judge in Miami sentenced Shapiro to 25 years in prison — the maximum possible for his case — on Oct....

