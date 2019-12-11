Supreme Court Strikes Down USPTO Atty Fee Rule

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 10:22 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down an unusual U.S. Patent and Trademark Office policy that saw the agency automatically demand repayment of its legal bills, ruling that it ran afoul of the centuries-old rule that U.S. litigants must usually pay their own lawyers. U.S. Supreme Court justices unanimously agreed that the USPTO's policy on fees runs afoul of the so-called American Rule that parties generally must pay their own legal bills. (AP) Ruling unanimously in favor of a drugmaker called NantKwest Inc., the justices rejected the agency's recent reinterpretation of a decades-old provision in the federal Patent Act that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS