Ex-BigLaw Atty Guilty In Crypto Money Laundering Trial

Law360, New York (November 21, 2019, 1:41 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal jury on Thursday found former Locke Lord LLP corporate partner Mark S. Scott guilty of helping "CryptoQueen" Ruja Ignatova, the fugitive head of the global OneCoin cryptocurrency scam, launder $400 million and lie to banks. Mark S. Scott, who prosecutors said reaped $50 million in fees for assisting in a cryptocurrency scam, was convicted by a federal jury Thursday. (Pete Brush | Law360) The jury of six women and six men deliberated for about four hours before delivering a conviction after a trial before U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos that opened on Nov. 5. Scott, 51, showed little...

