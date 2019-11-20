Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pot Data Co. Seeks $4M For Rival's TM Infringement

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 8:26 PM EST) -- Cannabis price tracker New Leaf Data Services LLC on Wednesday asked a Connecticut federal court to hit a rival with a default judgment and $4 million in damages for infringing its trademarks and buying up dummy domains to poach users.

New Leaf said in a motion for default judgment that Humboldt Marijuana Exchange LLC hadn’t formally responded to its trademark infringement suit or entered an appearance in the case. The company also asked for a permanent injunction against the California-based site that would block it from using New Leaf’s trademarked names: Cannabis Benchmarks and Hemp Benchmarks.

“Humboldt has taken New Leaf’s...

