EEOC Gets $486M For Bias Victims, Cuts Backlog In FY2019

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 6:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission took in more than $486 million for discrimination victims in the last fiscal year, almost $20 million less than 2018's lofty haul, the federal workplace bias watchdog said Wednesday. The agency secured nearly $347 million for private and state and local public workers through deals with their employers, extracted about $39 million in litigation and brought in about $100 million for federal workers and job applicants, whose discrimination claims it administers. This is down about $20 million from last year's $505 million take and close to fiscal year 2017's $484 million tally. The agency also touted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS