Hot Sauce Maker Should Win TM Suit, Judge Says

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 5:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has recommended granting hot sauce maker Tapatío Foods LLC's motion for default judgment against the makers of THC-infused Tíowaxy hot sauce, who were accused of trademark dilution. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila K. Oberto said in Wednesday's recommendation that a default judgment against defendant Sulaiman Waleed Rodriguez is appropriate because he failed to file responsive pleadings or oppose Tapatío's motion for default judgment despite multiple opportunities. Judge Oberto said a permanent injunction is also appropriate because Tapatío had sufficiently stated a claim for trademark infringement and dilution and unfair competition. "Plaintiff has sufficiently demonstrated irreparable harm in that...

