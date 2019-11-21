Ex-Investment Manager Pleads Guilty To FATCA Fraud

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 3:04 PM EST) -- A former investment manager with shuttered English brokerage firm Beaufort Securities has pled guilty in a New York federal court to defrauding the U.S. by violating the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Panayiotis Kyriacou admitted to failing to report foreign financial accounts to the U.S. as part of a scheme to inflate the value of HD View 360 Inc., a company that claimed to install and distribute security surveillance systems, the DOJ said in a statement Wednesday. He pled guilty to conspiring to commit securities fraud and to defraud the U.S. in a scheme...

