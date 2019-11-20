House Sends Hong Kong Bill To Trump Amid Chinese Protests

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 9:40 PM EST) -- Congress on Wednesday passed legislation supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, sending the bill to the desk of President Donald Trump the same day China's foreign ministry slammed the measure as "a serious violation of international law." The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act cleared the U.S. House of Representatives on a 417-1 vote, a day after the Senate unanimously gave its stamp of approval. The bill authorizes periodic reviews of Hong Kong's autonomy from the Chinese government that enables its special trading status and allows for sanctions against any Chinese officials that encroach on it. The House also passed...

