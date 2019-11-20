Canopy Hit With Shareholder Suit Over Weak Earnings

Law360 (November 20, 2019, 9:20 PM EST) -- Cannabis giant Canopy Growth was hit with a stock drop class action in New Jersey federal court Wednesday on the heels of disappointing quarterly results that included a nearly 33 million Canadian dollar ($24.8 million) restructuring charge chalked up to weak demand and glutted inventory. Investor Eduardo Ortiz said Ontario-based Canopy misled shareholders by hyping softgel and oil products only to report cratering demand for those products in its latest earnings report, which sent shares sliding nearly 15% in a single day after the company posted a CA$32.7 million hit from returns and pricing adjustments. “MKM analyst Bill Kirk described the...

