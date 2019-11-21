Legal Association's Prez Accuses Rivals Of Obstruction

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 2:38 PM EST) -- A Spanish attorney filed suit Wednesday in D.C. federal court against an international legal nonprofit that promotes the rule of law, saying that board members have attempted to block him from assuming his duties as the organization's president after he was elected. Francisco Javier Cremades Garcia accused a World Jurist Association board member and its previous president, Franklin Hoet-Linares, who practices in Venezuela, of acting behind his back, attempting to delay his start date as president in violation of WJA bylaws, trying to fabricate his resignation and ultimately voting him out in an unauthorized meeting. "Ironically, the behavior of the defendants...

