House Panel Asks Justices To Allow Trump Record Subpoena

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:46 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s “extravagant legal claims” aren’t enough to temporarily pause enforcement of the House committee’s subpoena for eight years of Trump’s business records from his longtime accounting firm, the House told the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday. Attorneys for the House Oversight and Reform Committee asked the high court to deny Trump’s request for an emergency stay to the D.C. Circuit’s mandate allowing the committee’s subpoena to be enforced against Mazars USA LLP. The House committee argued that the court should not grant a stay, even just until Trump filed a full appeal, because it would “radically constrain” the body...

