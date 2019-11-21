Calif. Justices Nix Trump Tax Return Release Law

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 1:05 PM EST) -- The California Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated a state law requiring President Donald Trump and other candidates to release tax returns before appearing on a primary ballot, handing a victory to the state Republican Party, which challenged the new statute. The case is one of several, including some filed by Trump and his campaign in federal court, that assert the statute is unconstitutional. (AP) In a unanimous decision, the justices sided with the Republicans’ arguments that the law’s requirement that candidates for president or governor release five years of tax returns unconstitutionally restricts California's open primary system in violation of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS