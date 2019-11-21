Shipping Co. Buys Mobile Power Plant Lessor In $750M Deal

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 4:46 PM EST) -- Shipping company Seaspan Corp. said Thursday it has acquired mobile gas turbine lessor APR Energy in an all-stock deal worth $750 million including debt. The deal comes as part of Seaspan’s reorganization, which involves the creation of a new holding company called Atlas that the company said will become Seaspan’s new parent. Seaspan said it will remain an independent unit of Atlas following the reorganization and continue operating as usual. Seaspan said the proposed deal is worth about $750 million, consisting of $425 million in equity and $275 million in assumed debt. APR’s main shareholders include Fairfax Financial Holdings and the...

