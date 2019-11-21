FERC Has A Role In PG&E Bankruptcy, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 11:17 AM EST) -- A California bankruptcy judge had no right to rule that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission doesn't have a say in whether Pacific Gas and Electric Co. can ditch power purchase agreements in Chapter 11, the agency told the Ninth Circuit. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali in June smacked down FERC's claim of concurrent jurisdiction over any PPAs that PG&E sought to reject in bankruptcy. That decision was wrong on several counts, FERC told the Ninth Circuit in a brief Wednesday. For starters, Judge Montali doesn't even have jurisdiction to make such a ruling, since the Federal Power Act only allows FERC...

