Refugee Resettlement Order Faces Constitutional Challenge

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 5:56 PM EST) -- A recent executive order from President Donald Trump making refugee resettlement contingent upon advance approval from state and local lawmakers runs afoul of the federal government's constitutional authority to set immigration policy, three nonprofits argued in a new suit Thursday. Church World Service, the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service and the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society — faith-based groups which have agreements with the federal government to resettle refugees — told a Maryland federal court that the administration's latest move would prevent them from operating in states that don't proactively permit them to resettle refugees there. "This [executive order] is segregation on...

