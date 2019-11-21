Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:22 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts prosecutor who again contributed to a murder conviction being thrown out and a New York lawyer facing felony charges over hundreds of bogus lawsuits lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Massachusetts The Massachusetts high court this week vacated a first-degree murder conviction because the lead prosecutor made “improper plays to juror sympathy” during closing statements, among other trial misconduct. The court reasoned that because some of what the prosecutor said went to the defendant’s alleged intent, the conviction had to be set aside. The court also...

