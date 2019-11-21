Ex-College Player Can't Get 2nd Shot At Title IX Suit

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 2:23 PM EST) -- A Florida federal court on Thursday blocked a former basketball player for Florida Gulf Coast University from suing the school's board of trustees under Title IX over her ouster from the team, saying the court has already dismissed an almost identical suit she filed last year. U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell told L. Yvonne Brown that she can't bring the suit based on the same cause of action, against the same defendants, in the same court, with a new Title IX claim, when she could have included that claim in her previous suit. Both of Brown's suits, the first filed...

