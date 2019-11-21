Ill. Justices Side With Insurers In Wrongful Conviction Row

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 5:07 PM EST) -- The Illinois Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a pair of insurers don't have to help cover a Chicago-area city's $15 million settlement of a suit filed by a man who served more than 20 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. In a unanimous opinion, the Illinois high court overturned a state appellate panel's ruling that Illinois Union Insurance Co. and Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. are liable for a $10 million chunk of Chicago Heights' settlement of a "malicious prosecution" suit brought by Rodell Sanders, who was convicted of a 1993 murder and related nonfatal shooting...

