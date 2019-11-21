CFPB Eyes Changes To Consent Order Termination Process

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 8:49 PM EST) -- The director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Thursday that the agency is looking to streamline the process for subjects of administrative consent orders to request and obtain termination of those orders, one of several policy priorities she predicted agency action on in coming months. Speaking at a conference in New York, Director Kathleen Kraninger said that the CFPB views consent orders as “vital” for ensuring compliance in enforcement actions, but is “also committed to ensuring the consent orders remain in effect only as long as needed to achieve their desired effects.” “The bureau has terminated a few consent orders...

