Chinese Crypto Miner Raises $90M In Low-Pricing IPO

Law360 (November 21, 2019, 5:08 PM EST) -- Chinese bitcoin mining company Canaan Inc. raised $90 million in an initial public offering that priced at the bottom of its range on Thursday, represented by Simpson Thacher and underwriters counsel Freshfields. Canaan sold 10 million shares at $9 each, representing the bottom of its price range of $9 to $11, generating $90 million in proceeds. The IPO could ultimately net $105 million if the underwriters exercise an option to buy an additional 1.5 million shares within 30 days. Canaan shares fell 1 cent to close at $8.99 in debut trading on the Nasdaq exchange. Canaan calls itself the world's second-largest...

